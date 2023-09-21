Dry today but we’ll grow unsettled this weekend

Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible this evening, otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Lows temperatures will dip down into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected once again on Friday. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

We’ll notice more clouds building into the region Friday night-Sunday as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast. Cloudy skies will come along with the chance for some occasional showers this weekend. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below average next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

