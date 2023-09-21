Concord University students get first hand experience of intermediate court of appeals

Pictured from left to right are Judges Thomas Scarr, Daniel Greear and Charles Lorensen
Pictured from left to right are Judges Thomas Scarr, Daniel Greear and Charles Lorensen(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Concord University got to witness real court cases brought forth by the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals on Thursday. Oral arguments were made for two separate cases in front of students.

This is the first time the court has gone to a location outside of Charleston to hear oral arguments. The chief judge for the intermediate court of appeals says they’re trying to mirror what the supreme court of appeals has done in past visits to Marshall and West Virginia University.

“It’s a great experience. It’s good to interact with the students. We got a chance to come up here and meet with some classes last week to talk about what was going to happen in preparation. Just interacting with young students that have an interest in the law has been a thrill for us. I hope it encourages them to follow that potential career path,” said Chief Judge, Dan Greear.

Greear says he got to pick this stop at Concord University. He says he chose Concord because his son graduated from the school this past spring.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
Skylar Powers, 11
Greenbrier County Little League football team supports injured player following hospitalization
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
Virginia and Tommy Stevens hold hands at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
‘She won’t let go of him’: Hospital puts husband, wife side by side to spend final moments together

Latest News

Tazewell County leaders say Pure salmon project is still happening
Tazewell County leaders say Pure Salmon project is still happening
Early voting begins tomorrow in Virginia
BEDA’s “MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp” receives national award
BEDA’s “MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp” receives national award
New historic marker in Beckley
Historic marker dedicated in Beckley
City of Bluefield’s 400 block is almost complete with abatement process
City of Bluefield’s 400 block is almost complete with abatement process