Concord University collects money for annual Giving Day

Donors got to explain the reason they donated to support Concord's Giving Day.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday marked the beginning of Concord University’s annual fundraising campaign known as Giving Day. The school set a goal of bringing together 500 donors to donate money to benefit the Concord University Annual Fund.

The fund supports scholarships, campus improvements and other university projects. This is the fifth year the school has had the event. The fundraiser will conclude tomorrow afternoon. Leaders with the school say this event is one of the most important events for the university.

“It helps support emerging opportunities that are on campus, identified by the university. The more participation we get the more scholarships we’re able to award with the foundation. The more projects we’re able to do on campus and supporting other different areas here at Concord,” said Director of Alumni and Donor Relations, Blake Farmer.

Financial pledges and matching gifts are currently being accepted for the 2023 Day of Giving and can be made by contacting the CU Foundation at foundation@concord.edu or by calling 304-384-6056.

Day of Giving donations on September 21 and 22 can be made online by visiting givingday.concord.edu or by mail at CU Foundation, PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712.

