City of Bluefield’s 400 block is almost complete with abatement process

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Bluefield West Virginia’s downtown an entire block is planned to be raised. But before that happens there is more work to be done.

Buildings on the entire 400 block in the city’s downtown are still currently in the abatement process for asbestos.

Once that is complete, a 60 day period of disconnecting all public utilities will ensue.

Then the demolition process will begin with wrecking crews initially focusing on the smallest 3 of the 7 total buildings.

Due to its size the former Montgomery Ward building is set to be one of the last to fall.

The entire project is set to take roughly a year before the area is cleared.

”I love the history of Bluefield but these buildings are extremely bad but there’s not enough money to save all seven of these buildings. So as a part of the growth it would be nice to have a newer structure or a newer city center, whatever it may be in the downtown,” sai Jim Spencer, Executive Director of Bluefield’s Economic Development.

The City of Bluefield is hoping to hold a meeting later this fall to hear residents’ suggestions on what should happen with the land once its leveled.

Once we know that date we will share it with you.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.