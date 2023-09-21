BEDA’s “MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp” receives national award

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - From Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority:

Bluefield, WV -- The Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority’s (BEDA) online MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp was selected to receive a Bronze Award of Economic Development Excellence from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) on Tuesday, September 19th at the IEDC’s 2023 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas. BEDA Executive Director received the award with Bootcamp partner, My Own Business Institute’s (MOBI) Director of Partnerships Trish Kalbas-Schmidt.

Since BEDA’s creation in 2015, various workshops have been hosted to provide training on topics based on the needs of local businesses and entrepreneurs. BEDA regularly hosted 20 business owners/potential owners in person on average per workshop. With the onset of COVID-19, we faced a barrier to provide training. We did not want to lose momentum, so we sought additional training platforms. In June 2020 we partnered with the MOBI at Santa Clara University (SCU) to create an online Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp. The partnership created BEDA’s free MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp, which offers Starting a Business and Business Expansion modules that are online a self-paced.

