Ronald Mark Associates sets up shop in former Komatsu building

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Ronald Mark Associates is now filling the space inside the building that was once home to the mining equipment company Komatsu. It’s a New Jersey based company setting some roots in Tazewell County.

RMA’s chairman and CEO says the plant manufactures a variety of plastic materials like Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO). Leslie Satz says proximity to Interstate-77 is why this move makes sense for them and the hope is it will lead to more dollars for the company and the community.

“This is getting us better logistics around the country. This is a beautiful area. Facility of 120-thousand square feet. That gives us the opportunity to extend two more lines over the next five years,” said Satz.

Satz says the plant has one of three production lines up and running right now. It’s created 35 jobs. The hope is to fill those positions over the next two months. Satz adds once all three production lines are working, that will boost the number of people working at the plant to around 75.

Tazewell County leaders on hand say this plant is a move in the right direction because they don’t want to solely rely on coal moving forward.

“As everybody who lives here knows the coal industry is susceptible to ups and downs. Lately there have been a lot more downs than ups. So we like to have an array of employment opportunities for our citizens so that they can have recession proof jobs,” said Tazewell County Administrator, Eric Young.

“Our region was heavily dependent for so many years on the coal and most recently the natural gas industry. Those industries are very important to this region but we realize if we’re going to continue to grow and prosper that we have to focus on economic diversification,” said Delegate Will Morefield.

Morefield says he and other lawmakers are talking about ways they can aid to create incentives to help bring a wide variety of companies to help rebuild vitality and job opportunities to economically distressed areas like Tazewell County and this represents a step in the right direction.

The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority had representatives on hand to present RMA a $14,500 check as part of a job creation grant the county has established.

