Preparations underway for the United Way’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Beckley


There are just two days left before teams take the stage for the United Way’s annual ‘Dancing...
There are just two days left before teams take the stage for the United Way’s annual ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Beckley.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The disco ball above the ball room in the Raleigh County Convention Center is officially up and that can only mean one thing: There are just two days left before teams take the stage for the United Way’s annual ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Beckley.

The annual event is the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s biggest fundraiser, a star-studded affair with dancers who have been practicing all Summer in anticipation of Friday night’s competition.

With all the fun acts set to take the stage, Executive Director Trena Dacal said it is important to remember that it is all for a very good cause. She said the event will help the non-profit reach their goal of raising $850,000 this year to support the organization’s partner agencies. Those non-profits help feed the hungry, provide clothes and backpacks for children in need, and provide critical support to other important causes throughout the community.

“We’ve asked these teams and their choreographers to practice all Summer long. They’ve practiced their routines. They’ve done a lot of fundraising for the United Way. The event on Friday will bring the funds to the United Way, which will support the agencies we provide grants to,” said Dacal.

While tickets to the event are selling out fast, Dacal said there are still some available at United Way of Southern West Virginia (unitedwayswv.org)

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday.

