New baby boutique opens at Crossroads Mall in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new baby boutique opened at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley on Wednesday.

‘BeYOUtiful Things Baby’ sells everything from preemie outfits to ‘mommy and me’ and ‘daddy and me’ matching looks.

According to the store’s owner, Tana Miller, the boutique also sells other novelty items such as candles, stuffed animals, and baby Bibles. Her idea to start the store came from her own struggles finding clothes for her newborn daughter.

“My daughter was born premier. With that, I had a hard time finding preemie things and getting things for her and I wanted to open a store where people could get any time of baby things they needed.”

The store held its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The store will hold traditional business hours consistent with other stores in the Crossroads Mall.

