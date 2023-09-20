Hundreds line up for Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley


Cars lined up early in the morning on Wednesday for the arrival of the Mountaineer Food Bank at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cars lined up early on Wednesday for the arrival of the Mountaineer Fook Bank in Beckley. The state’s largest mobile food unit is part of ‘Feeding America,’ a national organization that aims to bring fresh food to communities in need.

According to the non-profit, more than 200,000 people in West Virginia have been identified as ‘food insure,’ meaning they lack access to regular meals. Of those individuals in need of assistance, the organization has identified more than 63,000 of those people who are children.

According to Volunteer Coordinator Sherrie Hunter, the crowds at the stadium on Wednesday really spoke to the current need for assistance.

“Mountaineer Food Bank brought enough food for 380 cars. So they know the volume of need and 380 cars, that’s a lot of food,” she said.

The boxes came with a lot of fresh food containing fruits, grains, vegetables, and milk.

The next distribution in Beckley is set for November 22, 2023, from 11- 12:30 p.m. at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. To find other dates, sites, and times, visit MOBILE PANTRY | MFB (mountaineerfoodbank.org)

