GEAR UP Southern West Virginia invites parents/guardians to meet the team during regional tour

GEAR UP SWV
GEAR UP SWV(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - GEAR UP Southern West Virginia is encouraging parents/guardians of students in 7th and 8th grade at public schools in Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties to attend upcoming workshops.

These events will give parents the opportunity to find out more about the GEAR UP program and resources that will be provided to their students and schools over the next six years. These workshops will also provide a place for parents to get to know the team that will be working with their kids and about postsecondary options for students.

The program offers a wide variety of opportunities to students such as college campus visits, summer camps and more.

The tour will start for Wyoming County students at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center in Gilbert on Monday, Sept. 25 and at One Voice One Cup in Oceana, WV. The team will travel to The Loft at 1123 in Princeton to meet with Mercer County guardians on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and to Summers County on Wednesday Sept. 27 at the McCreery Hotel in Hinton. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, GEAR UP SWV team will meet with Monroe guardians at the Lindside Methodist Church Social Hall. The tour will wrap up in Raleigh County on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.

Parents can arrive anytime between 6 and 8 pm and should attend the location that works best for their schedule. The location does not have to be in the county where the student attends public school. Students are also welcome to attend. Dinner and supervised activities for students will be provided.

GEAR UP SWV is part of a grant program provided by the U.S. Department of Education. More information is available on GEAR UP SWV social media pages and on their website, concord.edu/gearup.

Each student who attends will be entered into a drawing to win a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) prize.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Season 24 of the voice kicks off on Monday, September 25 on WVVA with judges, Reba McEntire,...
Tazewell County’s Noah Spencer to appear on NBC’s The Voice on WVVA
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

Latest News

Cars lined up early in the morning on Wednesday for the arrival of the Mountaineer Food Bank at...
Hundreds line up for Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley
There are just two days left before teams take the stage for the United Way’s annual ‘Dancing...
Preparations underway for the United Way’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Beckley
A new baby boutique opened at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley on Wednesday.
New baby boutique opens at Crossroads Mall in Beckley
Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Clinic opens new Family and Community Medicine Location in Bluefield, Va.
bat
Bat tests positive for rabies in Renick