FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Season 24 of the voice kicks off on Monday, September 25 on WVVA with judges, Reba McEntire,...
Tazewell County’s Noah Spencer to appear on NBC’s The Voice on WVVA
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
WVVA Today
Clinch Valley Health celebrates 85 years
WVVA Today
Bluefield, VA holds meet and greet with new town manager
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit