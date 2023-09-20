Comfy weather continues

A gorgeous day is on tap for our region. Mainly sunny skies are expected today as high temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon.

We'll see a good deal of sunshine today as temperatures climb into the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows will be seasonable in the 50s for most.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay dry on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will once again climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Other than a stray shower, we should stay dry as we wrap up the workweek. More clouds will build in as an area of low pressure approaches our region. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Friday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will bring the chance for some showers this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies this weekend as that area of low pressure moves off to our east. Some occasional showers are possible, especially on Saturday; but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.