Carilion Clinic opens new Family and Community Medicine Location in Bluefield, Va.

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Westwood Medical Park in Bluefield, Virginia is receiving a new practice.

The Carilion Clinic will be opening its newest Family and Community Medicine practice in the park.

This practice will be a new primary care location with options for virtual connection to specialty care. Virtual visits will connect patients to General Surgery, Orthopedics, Urology and Pulmonology Services.

According to a release from Carilion Clinic, the 2,931-square-foot space includes five patient exam rooms, with four dedicated to primary care and one to virtual visits with General Surgery, Orthopedics, Urology and Pulmonology specialists. As a virtual care site, the practice houses two telemedicine carts featuring Tytocare technology. Clinical staff can connect Bluefield patients to specialists in Roanoke, permitting follow-up with providers without traveling far from home.

The telehealth component was assisted by $363,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided by Tazewell County in late 2020. The Tazewell Community Foundation donated the practice building.

Sheila Patel, M.D., has transferred from the Carilion Tazewell practice to the Bluefield location. Dr. Patel will be joined by a new team of experts, including a nurse practitioner, nurses and additional clinical staff. The Bluefield practice opens on Monday, Sept. 25, and new patients are welcome.

“This new location will allow us to grow our services in rural locations and continue providing high-quality patient care to the region,” said Alicia Bales, senior director for Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. “Patients can avoid extra drive time while receiving care close to home.”

The practice also includes a large workroom for orthopaedic casting and similar services. A lab and X-ray services are also on-site. Practice hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more or schedule an appointment, patients can reach the practice at (276)322-6900 or visit CarilionClinic.org.

The clinics official opening will be celebrate with a ribbon cutting on Friday, September 22, at 10:30 a.m.

