25th annual Tour du Parc comes to Graham Recreational Park

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Students are heading home today with some new information on the nature that surrounds them thanks to the 25th annual Tour du Parc.

Sixth graders with Graham Middle School participated in a ten station learning around the park.

Stations included education on local flora and fauna, litter prevention and protecting water sources.

The event was a collaboration between these organizations: Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District, the Town of Bluefield, Virginia, Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell County Public Schools.

We spoke to one organizer of the event about why it is important to put on events like these.

“Its important that they learn this information. They can take it back home to their families and share with them. This education we share with the youngsters they share again with their parents,” said Conservation Education Specialist with the Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District, Elizabeth Bennett

We spoke to Graham Middle sixth graders Makell and Rose who told WVVA that some of the information they plan to bring home is keeping the Clinch River clean and keeping trash secured from bears and raccoons.

This event was one of three put on by the Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District, one took place yesterday at Critterville Park with 6th graders from Richlands and the other takes place tomorrow at Dunford Parl with Tazewell Middle School 6th graders.

