Wonderful weather in the coming days

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. It’ll be another chilly one as lows drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

Another dry day is on tap for Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

High pressure will keep us dry and quiet through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to reach the 70s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will make its way towards our region this weekend. There is still some uncertainty regarding its track which will determine how much rain we receive. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

