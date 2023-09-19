Wonderful weather in the coming days

High pressure will keep us dry and mainly sunny for the next few days
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. It’ll be another chilly one as lows drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 40s and 50s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 40s and 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Another dry day is on tap for Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

We should see a good deal of sunshine tomorrow as temperatures climb into the 70s.
We should see a good deal of sunshine tomorrow as temperatures climb into the 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will keep us dry and quiet through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to reach the 70s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

We'll stay dry through the rest of the workweek, but unsettled weather looks to return this...
We'll stay dry through the rest of the workweek, but unsettled weather looks to return this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure will make its way towards our region this weekend. There is still some uncertainty regarding its track which will determine how much rain we receive. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in the car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man arrested for sexual assault, incest in Iaeger

Latest News

WVVA Today
Full Forecast (9/19)
AUTUMNAL EQUINOX
METEOROLOGY MONDAY: The Autumnal Equinox is this weekend
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (9-18-2023)
OUTDOOR FORECAST
Sunny and seasonable September weather is in store for Tuesday