White supremacist pleads guilty to threatening jury, witnesses of Tree of Life trial

A self-proclaimed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue
Hardy Carroll Lloyd
Hardy Carroll Lloyd(WV Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (WDTV/AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist from West Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to making online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the U.S. Justice Department said.

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. More than a week after convicting a gunman in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, jurors will begin hearing arguments in federal court Monday, June 26, 2023, about whether he should receive the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers inside the Pittsburgh synagogue.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

As part of his plea agreement in federal court for West Virginia’s northern district, Hardy Carroll Lloyd admitted that the actual or perceived Jewish faith of the government witnesses and victims in the trial of Robert Bowers prompted him to target the jury and witnesses.

Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, West Virginia, faces more than six years in prison if the plea agreement is accepted by the court.

The Justice Department described Lloyd as a self-proclaimed leader of a white supremacy movement. Prosecutors said Lloyd, who was arrested on Aug. 10, sent threatening social media posts and emails along with comments on websites during Bowers’ trial. Lloyd pleaded guilty to obstruction of the due administration of justice.

Bowers was sentenced to death last month after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate.

“Hardy Lloyd attempted to obstruct the federal hate crimes trial of the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “His guilty plea underscores that anyone who attempts to obstruct a federal trial by threatening or intimidating jurors or witnesses will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.”

In May 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Lloyd’s arrest after he allegedly posted a series of comments online threatening to carry a firearm onto the Texas Capitol grounds and challenge any police officer who tried to “take enforcement actions” against him. A statement from the department said Lloyd was a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Body recovered in Upper Gauley
NRGNPP says body found in Gauley was recovered on Fayette County side
Legends Highway, Mount Hope
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office gives insight into 911 call made by shooter just before double murder-suicide
WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement
Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement