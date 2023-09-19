Tazewell County’s Noah Spencer to appear on NBC’s The Voice on WVVA

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - A brand new season of the voice is set to premiere on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Gracing the stage this season is one of Tazewell County’s own, Noah Spencer.

Spencer has performed all across our region and has a slew of shows coming up as well which can be found on his official website here.

It is unknown which episode Spencer will make his debut.

See the performer sing with the goal of making the chairs of new judge Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, & Gwen Stefani turn on WVVA and on Peacock next day.

