Tazewell County’s Noah Spencer to appear on NBC’s The Voice on WVVA

Season 24 of the voice kicks off on Monday, September 25 on WVVA with judges, Niall Horan. Noah...
Season 24 of the voice kicks off on Monday, September 25 on WVVA with judges, Niall Horan. Noah Spencer frequented the Friday Tunes stage on WVVA Today as well. Pictured alongside Bethany Reese, Katherine Thompson and Joshua Bolden in 2018.(NBC & WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - A brand new season of the voice is set to premiere on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Gracing the stage this season is one of Tazewell County’s own, Noah Spencer.

Spencer has performed all across our region and has a slew of shows coming up as well which can be found on his official website here.

It is unknown which episode Spencer will make his debut.

See the performer sing with the goal of making the chairs of new judge Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, & Gwen Stefani turn on WVVA and on Peacock next day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man arrested for sexual assault, incest in Iaeger

Latest News

Raleigh county clerk reminds residents of National Voter Registration Day
Raleigh county clerk reminds residents of National Voter Registration Day
‘Trash trout’ collection system installed in Brush Creek
‘Trash trout’ collection system installed in Brush Creek
‘Trash trout’ collection system installed in Brush Creek
‘Trash trout’ collection system installed in Brush Creek
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico