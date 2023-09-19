Raleigh County Commissioner selected to serve on board overseeing opioid settlement funds

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, has appointed a Raleigh County commissioner to serve on the West Virginia First Foundation set to oversee millions in drug settlement funds.

Commissioner Greg Duckworth was recently appointed to serve on the Region Six Board, which includes Raleigh County. He will assist with the board’s mission of distributing the 400 million in settlement funds from drug distributors McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, and Cardinal Health.

As a former West Virginia State trooper, he believes the varied backgrounds of contributing members will help in developing long-lasting solutions to undo some of the damage done by the opioid epidemic.

“There are just so many different needs. It’s going to be really nice to see this board of experts with different perspectives come together and get this under control the best we can.”

In July, each municipality and county in Southern West Virginia sent a delegate to Beckley to select an additional board member. The delegate selected was Dr. Michael Kelly, a physician at Welch Community Hospital.

