Plastics plant planning major expansion in Raleigh County

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -A plastics manufacturer in Raleigh County is planning to add more jobs as it undertakes a major expansion.

Klockner Pentablast produces the plastic needed for food packaging as it is moved to the market. According to Jina Belcher, Exec. Dir. of the New River Gorge Regional Dev. Authority, the company is planning to expand their operations in the Raleigh County Industrial Park in Beaver, a move that will bring up to 80 new high paying jobs to the area.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Commission, county attorney Bill Roop praised the work that went into laying the groundwork for the expansion. “They picked Raleigh County because of the aggressive business nature of the county commission. We went above and beyond what other counties in other states did.”

Roop explained that Raleigh County and the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. are helping the company secure the 19 million in financing for the expansion, but he assures taxpayers that the county will not be footing the bill. He said the economic development authority will lease the land to the county, which will in turn sublease the property to the company.

“The county is at no risk under the bonds. We are acting as a conduit and a bridge between New River Gorge and Klockner to allow them to get the financing to expand and get new equipment.”

Commission President Dave Tolliver said he was pleased with the resolution and hopes their hard work will send a message to other companies considering investment in the area.

“They’ve been here for several years. They’ve been good for the county. We’re tickled to death they’re expanding,” he said.

