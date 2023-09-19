NRGNPP says body found in Gauley was recovered on Fayette County side

Body recovered in Upper Gauley
Body recovered in Upper Gauley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is giving more details into the body that was recovered from the Gauley River on Monday.

Eve West, Chief of Interpretation and Visitors Services for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, tells WVVA that the body was recovered from the Fayette County side of the Upper Gauley. According to West, the upper Gauley is extreme white water with numerous Class IV and Class V rapids and very little resting waters.

Agencies involved with the rescue include the Ansted, Oak Hill, and Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Departments, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team, the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team, Jan Care Ambulance, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

The national park is encouraging rafters to take extra levels of precaution following the incident.

“There are risks inherent with any sport like this, any high adventure sport, so it’s good to know your skill levels, as we’ve said before,” West explained. “Ant time you are on or near the water, you definitely want to have a Personal Flotation Device. You want to make sure that that PFD is rated for the classification of water that you’re going to be on...that it fits properly...”

The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is expected to release more information on this recovery once the Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the body.

Stay with WVVA for updates.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Legends Highway, Mount Hope
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office gives insight into 911 call made by shooter just before double murder-suicide
WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement
Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement
Bluefield Winter Dance Program
City of Bluefield Parks and Rec to hold new 12-week dance program