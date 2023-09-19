Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher has been suspended for inappropriate physical force against a special education student.

The Marion County Board of Education unanimously voted to indefinitely suspend West Fairmont Middle School teacher Teresa Sestito for inappropriate physical force against a special education student at Monday night’s meeting.

At this time, details around the physical force are scarce.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston sent 5 News the following statement regarding the situation:

It is a personnel issue and we cannot comment further. We have reported to the required agencies for further investigation.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, Sestito could be facing at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

