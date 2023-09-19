Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student

FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School(Veronica Ogbe)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher has been suspended for inappropriate physical force against a special education student.

The Marion County Board of Education unanimously voted to indefinitely suspend West Fairmont Middle School teacher Teresa Sestito for inappropriate physical force against a special education student at Monday night’s meeting.

At this time, details around the physical force are scarce.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston sent 5 News the following statement regarding the situation:

It is a personnel issue and we cannot comment further. We have reported to the required agencies for further investigation.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston

It’s unclear what charges, if any, Sestito could be facing at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

