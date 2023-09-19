Instructor shares car seat tips for “Child Passenger Safety Week”

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s “Child Passenger Safety Week” in both the Mountain State and the U.S. as a whole.

We spoke to Princeton Fire Department’s Captain Charlie Croy, a National Certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, to get some tips on how you can keep your child safe in the car. He says children twelve and under should ride in the back seat, with children eight years old or under and under four foot, nine inches tall riding in an approved child passenger safety seat. Even if you remember to use a child safety seat, however, you could be one of many who have it installed incorrectly.

“...Statistics have proven that about 95% of the car seats that’s out there today are somehow improperly installed...” says Captain Croy, “...One of the biggest indicators is if the seat moves left or right or front to back more than an inch, then there’s definitely something wrong with it.”

If you would like to make sure you are properly installing your car seat, Captain Croy says to go to the National Child Passenger Safety Certification website to locate your nearest car seat technician. You can also get more information about correct car seat installation at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

