Instructor shares car seat tips for “Child Passenger Safety Week”

“95% of the car seats... are somehow improperly installed,” says instructor.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s “Child Passenger Safety Week” in both the Mountain State and the U.S. as a whole.

We spoke to Princeton Fire Department’s Captain Charlie Croy, a National Certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, to get some tips on how you can keep your child safe in the car. He says children twelve and under should ride in the back seat, with children eight years old or under and under four foot, nine inches tall riding in an approved child passenger safety seat. Even if you remember to use a child safety seat, however, you could be one of many who have it installed incorrectly.

“...Statistics have proven that about 95% of the car seats that’s out there today are somehow improperly installed...” says Captain Croy, “...One of the biggest indicators is if the seat moves left or right or front to back more than an inch, then there’s definitely something wrong with it.”

If you would like to make sure you are properly installing your car seat, Captain Croy says to go to the National Child Passenger Safety Certification website to locate your nearest car seat technician. You can also get more information about correct car seat installation at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River

Latest News

Bluefield, VA holds meet and greet with new town manager
Bluefield, VA holds meet and greet with new town manager
McDowell County hiring and resource fair connects jobs and potential employees
McDowell County hiring and resource fair connects jobs and potential employees
Clinch Valley Health celebrates 85 years
Clinch Valley Health celebrates 85 years
All Points Bulletin Sept. 19, 2023
All Points Bulletin Sept. 19, 2023