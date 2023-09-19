Hollins University President receives contract extension

Photo courtesy Hollins University.
Photo courtesy Hollins University.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton says she is grateful for the opportunity to continue her work here and excited for the challenges ahead.

This week, the Hollins Board of Trustees announced it has extended Hinton’s contract through June 2030.

She became Hollins’ 13th President in 2020.

“What we’ve developed more than anything else is a sense of accountability, and a sense of responsibility to one another,” Hinton told WDBJ7 in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “So while one person has the good fortune of getting the contract extension, I hope that everyone in the community knows that this is our collective work that led to this moment.”

HInton said she will continue working to strengthen partnerships in the Roanoke Valley, and is excited to continue making this part of Virginia her home.

