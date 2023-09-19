Dry again tomorrow, but temperatures trend higher

Similar conditions the next two days.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High pressure remains in our area through Friday which will bring dry air into the region. Temperatures will begin to swing down into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. This is a result of another evening of clear skies. This will also bring about some more patchy fog into our region, mainly in the valleys.

Most of us will stay in the 50s tonight, though some of us could get down into the 40s.
Tomorrow the weather will continue on repeat, though with a little less cloud cover. Mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s, as we start to see temperatures trend upward into the middle of the week. The dry air will result in comfortable conditions outside, perfect for a hike or to finish up any remaining yard work.

High temperatures the next few days will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday will bring similar weather. High pressure begins to exit our area Friday morning. Weather models are becoming more consistent in showing a low pressure system riding up the east coast this weekend. If anything this will bring us a few days of overcast skies, cooler temperatures, and possibly some scattered showers, but there is always the chance that this can change and bring us more rain. We’ll be keeping an eye on this system.

