Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike

FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 2346 landed without incident Monday night, the airline said. There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 plane.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in the car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man arrested for sexual assault, incest in Iaeger

Latest News

FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes