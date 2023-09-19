Clinch Valley Health celebrates 85 years

By Taylor Hankins
Sep. 19, 2023
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - In Tazewell county a local health system celebrated a big milestone today.

Clinch Valley Health is celebrating 85 years of serving Richlands and its surrounding area.

To honor this anniversary the hospital held a birthday bash offering food trucks and birthday cake as well as a health fair with genetic screenings, blood pressure checks and more..

We spoke to the CEO of the health system about why he thinks the health institution has been able to keep its doors open in 1938.

”I think its a family atmosphere. I think folks have buy in to the community. They have interest in taking care of this community from a health care standpoint. We often say that we take care of a lot of our own families, we take care of our neighbors. So it’s just that type of atmosphere in rural America,” said Peter Mulkey .

The celebration not only honored 85 years of Clinch Valley Health but also 40 years in their current building..

