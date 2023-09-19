City of Bluefield Parks and Rec to hold new 12-week dance program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield Parks and Recreation is going to be providing a new dance program beginning October 3.

The program is 12-weeks with 24 total classes for all ages, and it will be taught by Ashleigh Farmer.

The cost will be $125 for all 12 weeks, but they will also have “William Hancock” grant money to provide scholarships for those needing financial assistance. The scholarship is based off federal poverty income level and has a sliding scale up to 90 percent of the registration fee.

Classes will be held at the Bluefield FitRec at 703 College Avenue.

Class time for each age range is as follows:

Preschool dance - 3 p.m. -3:45 p.m. (ages 2-5), parents/guardians must stay

Beginner dance - 4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ages 6-12)

Intermediate dance - 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (ages 13-17)

Adult dance - 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. (ages 18 and up)

If interested in this program, you can register online, in person at the Bluefield FitRec, or by phone until September 25. Use the number 304-325-5707 ext. 5.

