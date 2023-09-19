City of Bluefield Parks and Rec to hold new 12-week dance program

Bluefield Winter Dance Program
Bluefield Winter Dance Program(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield Parks and Recreation is going to be providing a new dance program beginning October 3.

The program is 12-weeks with 24 total classes for all ages, and it will be taught by Ashleigh Farmer.

The cost will be $125 for all 12 weeks, but they will also have “William Hancock” grant money to provide scholarships for those needing financial assistance. The scholarship is based off federal poverty income level and has a sliding scale up to 90 percent of the registration fee.

Classes will be held at the Bluefield FitRec at 703 College Avenue.

Class time for each age range is as follows:

  • Preschool dance - 3 p.m. -3:45 p.m. (ages 2-5), parents/guardians must stay
  • Beginner dance - 4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. (ages 6-12)
  • Intermediate dance - 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (ages 13-17)
  • Adult dance - 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. (ages 18 and up)

If interested in this program, you can register online, in person at the Bluefield FitRec, or by phone until September 25. Use the number 304-325-5707 ext. 5.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Two men charged after being found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
79-year-old woman identified as driver in car found in Claytor Lake
A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.
Body recovered from upper Gauley River
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement
Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement
17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released
Suspect not yet identified
Bland County Sheriff’s Office still searching for unidentified armed man facing charges