Bluefield, VA holds meet and greet with new town manager

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Bluefield is welcoming a new town manager.

A meet and greet was held earlier today at Bluefield, Virginia’s town hall to introduce the public to the new town manager: Andrew Hanson.

Prior to the position in town government Hanson, a New York state native, served in the US Army with postings at West Point and overseas as a special forces officer.

As he retires from military life and begins the new role, we asked Hanson about what he hopes to accomplish in the Town of Bluefield.

“Well, quite a bit. I want to ensure the safety and security of residents in the town, to ensure critical services are provided and essential infrastructure is maintained and developed, that we have world class activities and facilities for the welfare of the people here,” said Hanson.

Prior to Hanson the position was filled in an interim capacity by Town Clerk Kim Hernandez and Treasurer James Hampton.

