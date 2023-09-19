Bland County Sheriff’s Office still searching for unidentified armed man facing charges

BLAND, Va. (WVVA) - The Bland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing a search for an armed man wanted for offenses in Pulaski County and is a suspect in breaking and entering cases in Bland County.

Lt. R.C. Comer with the Sheriff’s Office said Pulaski has “John Doe” warrants on him but has not yet been able to identify who he is.

“We are trying to identify him,” Comer said, with Wythe County also involved, using shots taken by home surveillance cameras.

“He is carrying a rifle,” Comer said, as well as a red backpack and wearing camouflage and a hat.

The search started last week and the man is suspected of breaking into and entering a residence near South Gap.

The Sheriff’s Office advises caution since he is armed with a rifle with a stainless steel barrel and any possible sighting should be reported immediately by calling 911.

An arrest was made Monday of another man who was “homeless.” The charges included trespassing, possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and giving false identification.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified as David Meeks from Pulaski County. Meeks has also resided In Tazewell County in the past.

Meeks also had outstanding warrants from Tazewell County and Radford.

“Please be advised that this is not the subject dressed in camouflage that is wanted in Bland and other counties,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.