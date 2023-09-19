‘Amazing Chemistry Show’ comes to Beckley


The ‘Amazing Chemistry Show’ is making several stops in Beckley this week.
The ‘Amazing Chemistry Show’ is making several stops in Beckley this week.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Sep. 19, 2023
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The ‘Amazing Chemistry Show’ is making several stops in Beckley this week.

Crosspoint Church helped bring the show to Crescent Elementary School on Tuesday. From rocket launches to chemical reactions to building bridges, each class went through several stations designed to bring science to life through fun experiments. The exercises culminated with a science performance hosted by the organization’s founder, Josh Denhart.

Through his visit to Beckley, Denhart hopes to impart a love of science with the students.

“I had so many great science teachers that inspired me to have fun and positive experiences in the STEM field -- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math...is going to send kids in the right direction.”

The Amazing Chemistry Show will also be at Maxwell Hill Elementary School later this week, finishing at Crosspoint Church in Beckley on Friday night.

Friday’s event at the church is free and open to students across the area, who are invited to take part in more than 170 experiments. There will also be three shows that evening. Organizers said there is still space available for the 7:15 p.m. performance.

