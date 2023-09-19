17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released

Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Chapmanville Regional High School student who was killed during an ATV crash over the weekend has been identified.

According to school officials at Chapmanville Regional High School, Calvin Tyler Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along Route 10 in Harts, West Virginia.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

West Virginia State Police troopers say the 17-year-old died after crashing into multiple cars along Route 10 in Harts, West Virginia.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, West Virginia so a toxicology report can be completed, troopers said.

The principal of Chapmanville Regional High School (CRHS) released the following statement to WSAZ on Monday:

“To the Communities of Harts and Chapmanville,

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the loss of one of our students at Chapmanville Regional High School (CRHS) from an ATV accident Sunday evening. We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic occurrence.

Counselors have been at CRHS throughout the day to provide support for students and staff. Support will continue to be available in the upcoming days at the school.

Our students, staff and administration are saddened at the loss of our friend and wish to express our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.”

Principal Rob Dial

