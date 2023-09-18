WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in Beaver

(KNOE)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on US Route 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on Thursday, September 21.

The checkpoint will be in operation from 8:00 pm to 02:00 am.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.

