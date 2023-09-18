UVA Health encourages parents to get newborns screened early

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says newborns should have several different screenings done within the first days of their lives.

These include heart and hearing screenings, as well as a blood test.

Pediatrics say these screenings can help detect disorders early and improve a child’s development.

“Right now in Virginia, we’re screening for 33 different conditions off of blood spots. In addition to that, cyanotic congenital heart disease and hearing loss,” Professor of Pediatrics William Wilson said.

UVA Health says parents don’t want to wait too long for these screenings and tests: Some conditions have early onset and dangerous complications.

