Two men found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Richlands High School this morning, September 18.

Upon arrival of law enforcement, two unresponsive male subjects were found in a passenger vehicle in the back of the parking lot of the high school while conducting a security check. The men appeared to be under the influence of Opioids or similar substances, and Naloxone was administered to both men.

Both men were transported to a nearby emergency facility.

According to TCSO, both men were determined to be private contractors waiting on their workday to begin.

School Resource Officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are conducting and ongoing criminal investigation and charges are currently pending.

All students, faculty, and staff are safe at this time and there is no ongoing safety risk related to this incident.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
Historic Graham House hold annual chili festival
Historic Graham House hold annual chili festival
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Football Friday, September 15: Part 2
Football Friday, September 15: Part 2

Latest News

Events remember the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut
Mecot Ruck Weekend kicks off Friday
Concord University 5K Run for Heroes
Concord University’s ‘Run for Heroes 5K Race’ is back
Enrollment numbers down at WVU amid $45M budget deficit, cuts
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP