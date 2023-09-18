Two men found unresponsive in vehicle at Richlands High School

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Richlands High School this morning, September 18.

Upon arrival of law enforcement, two unresponsive male subjects were found in a passenger vehicle in the back of the parking lot of the high school while conducting a security check. The men appeared to be under the influence of Opioids or similar substances, and Naloxone was administered to both men.

Both men were transported to a nearby emergency facility.

According to TCSO, both men were determined to be private contractors waiting on their workday to begin.

School Resource Officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are conducting and ongoing criminal investigation and charges are currently pending.

All students, faculty, and staff are safe at this time and there is no ongoing safety risk related to this incident.

