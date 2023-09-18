Sunny and seasonable September weather is in store for Tuesday

Temps will be around average, and low humidity sticks with us into tomorrow
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern over the next several days, keeping us mainly sunny and dry for a while. Tonight looks mainly clear and cool, with low temps hitting the 40s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(wvva weather)

Tuesday will bring more sunshine, and temps should be just around average, hitting the the upper 60s-mid 70s for most. Tuesday night will gain be cool and rain-free with lows in the 40s and 50s.

COMFORT INDEX
COMFORT INDEX(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to gradually warm back into the 70s mid-late week, and low temps will push a tad higher into the 50s as well. Overall, we look pretty quiet still through Wednesday and Thursday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

By this weekend, tropical system brewing off the SE US Coast could bring us more clouds and showers...but there is still some uncertainty regarding this coming Saturday in particular and how much rain we are going to get.

LOW PRESSURE OFF THE SE US COAST
LOW PRESSURE OFF THE SE US COAST(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

