Sunny and seasonable September weather is in store for Tuesday

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern over the next several days, keeping us mainly sunny and dry for a while. Tonight looks mainly clear and cool, with low temps hitting the 40s.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine, and temps should be just around average, hitting the the upper 60s-mid 70s for most. Tuesday night will gain be cool and rain-free with lows in the 40s and 50s.

We look to gradually warm back into the 70s mid-late week, and low temps will push a tad higher into the 50s as well. Overall, we look pretty quiet still through Wednesday and Thursday.

By this weekend, tropical system brewing off the SE US Coast could bring us more clouds and showers...but there is still some uncertainty regarding this coming Saturday in particular and how much rain we are going to get.

