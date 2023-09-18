Raleigh county clerk reminds residents of National Voter Registration Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday, September 19, is National Voter Registration Day, and Raleigh County Clerk Scott Van Meter is speaking on the importance of you getting ready to cast your vote.

If you are not registered to vote in Raleigh County, you can do so by visiting the county courthouse at 215 Main Street in Beckley, by visiting the DMV or by going online to govotewv.com. If you are already registered, Van Meter says Tuesday is the perfect chance to make sure your information is up to date. This includes your last name and address as this can impact your polling location.

Van Meter tells WVVA that he encourages everyone who is eligible to vote to do so this upcoming election, especially with 2024 being a presidential election year.

“A lot of young people, particularly them, some of them don’t think their vote counts, but it does, and, you know, everyone has that right, and if you want to try to make a difference, you know, get your voice heard, you need to vote.”

Van Meter also shared some key dates to remember as the election year approaches. The filing period for anyone wanting to run for open office in Raleigh County is January 8 through January 27. Primary Election Day will fall on May 14, and the General Election is on November 5.

