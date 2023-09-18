Promotions given to three at Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, three Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies moved up in the ranks.

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday says his office is always looking to promote deserving candidates. Monday afternoon, he expressed his congratulations to the three gentlemen who were recognized. James Williams was promoted from a sergeant to a lieutenant, Billy Adkins was promoted from a corporal to a sergeant and Michael Talley was promoted from a deputy to a corporal.

WVVA caught up with Corporal Talley after the ceremony to catch his reaction.

“I just want to work hard and do what I’ve been doing,” he shared. “I just want to use my drug dog and try to go out and make drug busts and try to help Raleigh County and make it a safer place to live...”

Talley says he has been working at the RSCO for nearly five years. For the last year-and-a-half, he has been running patrols with his K9, Ajax.

In addition to new roles, Sheriff Canaday says these three men will also receive new duties as some move into leadership positions within the department.

