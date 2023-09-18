Pete Lynch Road to be closed for bridge replacement

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pete Lynch Road (County Route 18, milepost 2.17) will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 25, and continuing through 4 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

The closure is for a bridge superstructure replacement.

The WVDOH expressed their apologies to motorists for inconvenience, and they are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.

