Man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse of child

Craddock is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a juvenile under the age of 12 in his care, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal complaint states William Craddock, of Boone County, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse, incest, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

During an interview in August with deputies, the victim accused Craddock of abuse on at least 300 different occasions.

At the time of the assaults, the victim told deputies she was between the approximate ages of seven and 12-years-old.

Each count of abuse happened at a home in Madison, officials report.

The criminal complaint also says a family member witnessed a sexual assault while around the age of nine.

Another member of the family came forward to deputies and said she was also sexually abused on nine occasions while she was an overnight guest at Craddock’s home.

That child victim was between the ages of four and 12, deputies say.

Further information has not been released.

