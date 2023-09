IAEGER, W.Va. (WVVA) - William Whittaker was arrested on September 15 due to being wanted on active warrants in the Iaeger area of McDowell County.

Whittaker’s charges are six counts of sexual assault, six counts of incest, burglary, and an additional charge of obstructing an officer.

