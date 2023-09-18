Interview @ Noon: ‘Dueling Pianos International’ comes to Bluefield, WV

Dueling Pianos International comes to Bluefield
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re a lover of the 88 keys then Emma Bailey and Erica Seibert-Atwell have just the event for you times two.

The Clover Club at the Railyard is hosting, Dueling Pianos International’ night on Friday, September 22nd.

According to the organizers at the Railyard, “It’s a massive to-the-top-of-your-lungs, all-out-audience-participation-with-your- friends-while-drinking event!! Two grand pianos take center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who take you through a musical adventure of singing and fun. Tickets include a buffet dinner and dessert.”

The cost is $60 dollars and includes dinner. See the menu below:

Menu

Balsamic Chicken

Prime Rib

Mashed Potatoes

Parmesan Garlic Green Beans

Tossed House Salad

Chocolate Brownie for dessert

Purchase tickets here.

