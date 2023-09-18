Giant pumpkins from Tazewell Co. family featured at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVVA) -Last month, we reported on a local family who grew eight giant pumpkins on their first try, with one pumpkin weighing around 1000 pounds. Now the family is displaying their pumpkins to people from all over the world at Dollywood. The family were first inspired to grow giant pumpkins after seeing the giants display in Dollywood. They hoped to one day grow a pumpkin big enough to be featured in the display, but they had no idea they would achieve that goal on their first attempt. After our story on their giant pumpkin journey aired, they were contacted by Dollywood. Then using multiple trucks, they hauled the pumpkins all the way to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, back to where they first got the idea to grow them.

“They wanted to grow them just in hopes of they will be displayed in Dollywood, and... as my oldest son said, ‘You know mom, this is like a dream come true. We did it...’” says Priscilla Edwards, who grew the pumpkins with her family at Hidden Springs Farm, “...Just to be able to see them when we go into see them displayed all of our hard work, all of our time, all of our money that we put into these just for this cause and it happens...”

Edwards says she hopes kids in Dollywood who see their pumpkins will be gain an interest in agriculture and be inspired the same way they were during their trip last year.

If you would like to see these pumpkins in person, Edwards says they will be added to the display on Wednesday, September 20th, and held through October, until Dollywood puts up their Christmas decorations. She encourages people to take their picture with the pumpkins and tag their Hidden Springs Farm page.

