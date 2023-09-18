A cool and dry start to the week

We are dealing with some patchy fog and cloudy skies this morning, but clouds will decrease throughout the day. We should see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperatures stay in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. It will be a chilly night as temperatures dip down into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

A good deal of sunshine is on tap for our Tuesday as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s for the middle of the week. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

An area of low pressure may bring some unsettled weather our way this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure will be brewing off the coast of the Carolinas late week. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding its track but it could bring us some unsettled weather this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

