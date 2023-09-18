Concord University’s ‘Run for Heroes 5K Race’ is back

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a nine-year hiatus, Concord University’s Run for Heroes 5K, which honors student veterans, is back.

This year’s run will have an added element with it now incorporating finishing to red and blue color clouds.

The event will be on Saturday, October 7, at Callaghan Stadium on the Athens campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. A moment of silence will be held just before the start of the race in honor of our fallen soldiers and injured veterans.

Participants who pre-register by September 23rd receive a discounted rate and are guaranteed a T-shirt, and you can pre-register HERE.

The event will benefit Veterans attending Concord University through the Concord Office of Veterans Services. Dr. George Williams, CU Veterans Advocate says, “Student veterans are often non-traditional, juggling a family, work, and school. The OVS assists veterans and their dependents in all facets of higher education, from application and academics to financial and social support.”

Organizers will use the original course created nine years ago. It’s meant to be a challenging, yet fun, atmosphere. The challenges of the course honor the hard work and sacrifices endured by United States military personnel. Winners will be awarded medals and prizes.

For more information about The Run for Heroes 5K race, contact Andrew Barbera, Director of Intramural Sports at 304-384-6347 or wbarbera@concord.edu.

