ChuckMathenaMonday: ‘Generations Choir’ performing at CMC on Sept. 30th & Oct. 1st

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Art is all around us including the community of Mercer County, West Virginia.

This coming September 30th at 7PM or October 1st at 3PM--the Generations Choir which is comprised of singers and performers of all ages is putting on its first show called ‘Saturday in the Park’

The free performance is directed by retired teacher and one of Mercer County’s own, Allen Kade.

Kade and Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by the discuss all the musical details in the interview above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.