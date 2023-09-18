Body recovered from upper Gauley River

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.

According to a release from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston, WV for a positive identification.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

See previous coverage of deaths at the Gauley River and the precautions being taken to stop them here:

Multiple rafter deaths reported at start of Gauley season (wvva.com)

National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on Gauley River (wvva.com)

