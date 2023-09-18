Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police escorted a flight attendant from an American Airlines passenger jet after a complaint of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom aboard the aircraft.

Passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1441 flying from Charlotte to Boston reported to local media that a woman reported her teenage daughter noticed the camera in the first-class lavatory.

Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate after it landed Sept. 2.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported to WSOC-TV in North Carolina that the episode involved a juvenile, a flight attendant and a cell phone. But State Police later deferred to the FBI as the primary investigating agency because the episode happened in the air, where the FBI has jurisdiction. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment on Friday.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American Airlines said in a statement.

