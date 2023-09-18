17-year-old dies in ATV crash

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old died on Sunday, Sept. 17 following an ATV crash, according to West Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m.

Troopers say the 17-year-old died after crashing into multiple cars along Route 10 in Harts, West Virginia.

The ATV driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, West Virginia so a toxicology report can be completed, troopers said.

Further information has not been released by troopers.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

