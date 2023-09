CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Blue Tornado hosted the Abingdon Falcons at home. Richlands came into the game looking for win No. 1 of the season.

However, the tides were on Abingdon’s side, as the team would run all over Richlands to a 30-0 halftime lead. Abingdon would go onto win 37-7.

