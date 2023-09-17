Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally provides cancer education at the Chuck Mathena Center

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, The Chuck Mathena Center was home to the Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally. This rally is sponsored by the physicians committee for responsible medicine and is part of a series of similar rallies happening across the country. Drummers from the Pikeview High School band started off the morning followed by free plant-based food samples and prizes. Princeton Health & Fitness Center was there as well to promote well-being. Rather than distribute pink ribbons, Brenda Workman, Food for Life instructor and the organizer for the Princeton rally, says this event distributed important information on ways to prevent breast cancer using diet and exercise.

“I think a lot of times, we just kind of live by default and we eat by default. We get busy in our life, and we just eat whatever, and we don’t realize there are some things that we can do to help with our health. We can take responsibility. And so, I think it’s important to get that message out,” says Workman.

This was the first year the Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally was held, but Workman says they plan to hold it next year as well. If you would like to learn more about what was taught here, Workman says she will be holding a zoom class soon. You can get more information here.

